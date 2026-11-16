A criminal court in Bahrain sentenced 64 people to life imprisonment in a case involving alleged cooperation with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. According to the Bahrain Institute for Rights and Democracy (BIRD), as cited by RMF24, another five defendants were sentenced to 15 years in prison. The organization also reported that 60 defendants were Shiite clerics.

Charges of ties to Iran

Bahrain’s prosecution service stated that the individuals involved acted with the aim of weakening the state. The court found all defendants guilty of establishing and leading a terrorist organization which, according to the investigation, was linked to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and sought to overthrow the authorities. Some defendants were tried in absentia.

Investigators claimed that the defendants called for an uprising and attempted to overthrow the current political order with the support of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. According to the report, more than 50 clerics and preachers were detained in Bahrain from May to June.

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Fines and confiscation of funds

The prosecution also accused those convicted of illegally collecting funds and using mosques, sermons, charitable and educational institutions to spread loyalty to Iran’s supreme leader. Some of those convicted must pay 100,000 Bahraini dinars each, or about $265,000.

The court also ordered the confiscation of more than 8 million Bahraini dinars, or approximately $21 million. These funds are to be directed to charitable purposes. Iran had previously denied allegations of interference in Bahrain’s internal affairs.

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