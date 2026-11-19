In Bangladesh, police said that the family home of former interim government chief Muhammad Yunus in Chattogram, about 300 km southeast of the capital Dhaka, was set on fire. This happened amid protests and a nationwide lockdown announced by former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League party, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Mozammel Haque, chief of the local Panchlaish police station, told Reuters that flammable materials were likely thrown into an empty room on the ground floor of the house. Yunus’s paternal relatives, who live on the upper floors, were not harmed.

Lockdown and heightened security

The Awami League called the November 19 lockdown the culmination of a week-long campaign of protests and rallies. Hasina’s supporters are protesting against the authorities’ refusal to issue her a new passport and identity card that would allow her to return to the country in December.

To prevent violence, the Bangladesh Border Guard deployed 97 platoons in seven districts, including Gopalganj and Faridpur, where, according to its spokesperson, Hasina has many supporters. Police also reported the deaths of two members of the ruling party.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Arson attacks and detentions

Over the past ten days, police have recorded dozens of homemade bomb explosions and vehicle arson attacks in at least 28 districts. Several police officers and civilians were injured in these incidents.

On November 19, former Education Minister Nurul Islam Nahid was detained in Dhaka and charged with several murders during the 2024 protests. Grameen Bank, founded by Yunus, said that since November 10, 37 of its branches and offices had been targeted by arson attacks or attempted arson, with 14 attacked after midnight on Tuesday.

Interior Minister Salahuddin Ahmed accused Awami League leaders abroad of inciting supporters to destabilize the situation and set property on fire. Reuters was unable to obtain comment from party representatives, most of whom, according to the agency, are in hiding.

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