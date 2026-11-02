Refrigerators shut down in Belgium, Sweden and Luxembourg — Politico Europe

Refrigerators and freezers malfunctioned on Monday in dozens of supermarkets in Belgium, Sweden and Luxembourg. Managers of several stores told local media that the temperature in the refrigeration equipment suddenly rose to 50 degrees Celsius, forcing them to discard some products, Politico Europe reports.

Problems in Belgian chains

The Delhaize chain warned its store managers in the morning about problems with refrigeration systems. A company spokesperson confirmed an IT incident that affected cooling equipment at a number of Delhaize stores. According to Dutch media, the problems also affected the chain's stores in Luxembourg.

Colruyt, which operates Spar stores in Belgium, said that refrigerators at about five Spar stores were affected. At the same time, the company noted that Colruyt stores were not affected by the incident. Problems were also reported at 15 Belgian Carrefour stores. Belgium's Centre for Cybersecurity said it is closely monitoring the situation.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Incidents in Sweden

A representative of the Swedish ICA chain confirmed an overnight incident that affected refrigerators and freezers at a small number of stores operating outside ICA's central network. Swedish media also reported problems at Coop stores.

Similar cases in France

The incidents resemble a wave of similar attacks on French supermarkets in mid-October. At the time, attackers likely remotely interfered with the defrosting mechanisms of Danfoss refrigerators, causing the equipment to overheat. It has not yet been confirmed whether the cases in France, Belgium, Sweden and Luxembourg are connected or whether the attackers used the same software vulnerabilities.

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