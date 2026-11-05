A meeting between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations has begun at the White House at the initiative of Melania Trump

On November 5, a meeting between representatives of Ukraine and the Russian Federation took place at the White House, organized by U.S. First Lady Melania Trump. The event followed a local ceasefire and a humanitarian operation in the temporarily occupied town of Oleshky in the Kherson region.

The Ukrainian delegation at the talks was represented by Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada’s Commissioner for Human Rights, and Davyd Arakhamia, the head of the “Servant of the People” faction. Melania Trump expressed hope that the truce in Oleshky would be the first step toward establishing lasting peace, noting the importance of determination in turning initial steps into meaningful change.

Source: White House Press Office.

It was previously reported that U.S. First Lady Melania Trump will deliver a speech at the White House on November 5 regarding the ceasefire in the temporarily occupied town of Oleshky in the Kherson region. As part of her diplomatic initiative, she will also bring together representatives from Russia and Ukraine.

Melania Trump announced a ceasefire and spoke about a possible visit to Ukraine.

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