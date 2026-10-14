A federal court in Boston, United States, has begun hearings in the case of Eric Nshimiye, a 55-year-old US citizen of Rwandan descent. He is charged with perjury and obstruction of justice for denying possible involvement in the 1994 genocide in Rwanda. Al Jazeera reports.

Prosecutors allege that during the mass violence in April 1994, Nshimiye was a medical student in the city of Butare and took part in attacks on members of the Tutsi ethnic minority. According to the prosecution, he attacked Tutsis and handed people over to those who killed or raped them. More than 800,000 people died in Rwanda over approximately 100 days; the UN calls these events genocide.

Perjury charges

In 2024, investigators from the US Department of Homeland Security arrested Nshimiye at his home in Ohio. They said that he lied during an interview about his whereabouts in Rwanda during the genocide.

According to prosecutors, Nshimiye also gave false testimony at a 2019 trial in Boston, where he testified in favor of a friend who was also accused of involvement in the genocide. At the time, he denied participating in the genocide and being a member of the Hutu-backed National Revolutionary Movement for Development and the Interahamwe paramilitary group.

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If convicted, the administration of US President Donald Trump may seek to revoke Nshimiye's US citizenship. Since his arrest, he has been held without bail in a federal prison near Boston.

Defense position

Nshimiye, who belongs to the Hutu ethnic group, denies involvement in the crimes. He says that he went to Kigali for a vacation before the violence began but was unable to return to Butare because of the chaos. According to his account, he left Rwanda as a refugee and obtained US citizenship in 2009.

The defense insists that the case is based on unreliable eyewitness testimony. Lawyers said that some witnesses identified Nshimiye only after being shown his photograph repeatedly, while some had previously given different testimony in other trials involving people accused of genocide. Defense attorney Kurt Kerns also noted that Nshimiye was not mentioned in proceedings before the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda or the gacaca justice system, which tried more than one million people for their role in these crimes.

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