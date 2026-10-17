In Brazil, Senator Flávio Bolsonaro said that if he wins the second round of the presidential election on October 25, he will designate the criminal groups PCC, Comando Vermelho and militias as narcoterrorist organizations. He said this on October 16 in an interview with TV Globo, The Rio Times reports.

Bolsonaro is a senator from the state of Rio de Janeiro and a candidate for the Liberal Party. In the second round, he is running against incumbent President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. The candidate also said he intends to declare war on drug trafficking starting in January 2027.

Security promises

According to Bolsonaro, one of his first steps will be a meeting with the commanders of the army, navy and air force, as well as the heads of state police forces. He also promised that Brazil would join Shield of the Americas, a U.S.-led coalition against organized crime.

The candidate called the triple-border area near the city of Foz do Iguaçu, where the borders of Brazil, Argentina and Paraguay meet, a priority area. He also pledged to expand the role of the armed forces in guarding Brazil's borders.

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Legal issues and Lula's position

According to The Rio Times, Brazilian legislation has no separate category of “narcoterrorism,” so introducing such a status may require legislative changes rather than merely a presidential decision. In September, Bolsonaro said he would act jointly with Congress.

On October 15, Lula also called PCC and Comando Vermelho terrorists for Brazilian cities and communities, but said these groups do not constitute “state terrorism” as understood in Washington because their goal is money. He said he had handed U.S. President Donald Trump a written proposal for cooperation in countering organized crime using the experience of the Federal Police.

The publication also notes that on May 28, Washington announced the inclusion of PCC and Comando Vermelho on the list of foreign terrorist organizations, which was to take effect on June 5, 2026. Brazil is currently not a participant in Shield of the Americas.

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