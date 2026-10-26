In the United Kingdom, Labour Party MPs are assessing Prime Minister Andy Burnham’s work more positively ahead of his 100 days in office. As Politico Europe reports, parliamentarians note the new leadership’s willingness to engage in dialogue, more active contact with ministers and improved morale after Labour returned to first place in the polls, ahead of Reform UK.

Burnham took over the government after Keir Starmer lost support following local elections that were unsuccessful for the party. The publication spoke with around a dozen Labour MPs, some of whom spoke anonymously about the party’s internal affairs.

More room for disagreement

MPs say the Burnham administration is more tolerant of different views within the Labour Party. MP Simon Opher said Burnham stressed at a parliamentary party meeting that disagreement is acceptable if MPs discuss it with him. Labour MP Kim Johnson also said she faced no sanctions after abstaining in a vote on the government’s Courts and Tribunals Bill.

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At the same time, Politico Europe’s sources caution that this approach has not yet undergone a serious test. Burnham took over the government at the beginning of the summer parliamentary recess, and after MPs returned to Westminster, there was also a month-long break for party conferences.

Future tests

Labour MPs also note more active contact with the government: parliamentary organisers call MPs, the prime minister attends meetings of internal party groups, and ministers are more available for discussions. Bill Esterson, chair of the Energy Security Committee, said Burnham’s team is actively engaging with both committee chairs and the parliamentary party.

The nearest test for the government will be the budget. Representatives of the party’s left wing expect it to show whether the government is prepared to increase the tax burden on wealthier citizens, including through a bank tax or a wealth tax. Other potentially contentious issues include welfare reform, a possible commitment to hold a referendum on Britain’s EU membership in a future Labour manifesto, as well as approval for development of the Jackdaw gas field and a future decision on the Rosebank oil field.

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