In the United Kingdom, the government, according to the Sunday Telegraph, wants to reduce the time allotted to the House of Lords for considering the Representation of the People Bill from an expected 10 days to fewer than five days. The document provides for changes to voting rules and restrictions on political donations, The Guardian reports.

Changes to voting rules

The bill, first introduced under former Prime Minister Keir Starmer, is intended to expand the list of documents voters can use to verify their identity at polling stations. In particular, it is proposed to allow bank cards without photographs to be used.

The initiative also provides for lowering the voting age to 16. It relaxes restrictions introduced by the Conservatives in 2022, when presenting a document with a photograph became mandatory for voting.

Supporters of the changes cite concerns that the photo ID requirement disproportionately affects young people, people on lower incomes and ethnic minorities. According to a poll published by The Guardian after the last general election, 6.5% of surveyed ethnic minority voters were turned away from voting at least once because they lacked an appropriate document, compared with 2.5% among white voters.

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Electoral Commission observations

The Electoral Commission separately estimated that about 16,000 people who tried to vote in person were unable to do so because they lacked the required identification and did not return to the polling station. At the same time, the commission warned that accepting bank cards could make it more difficult for polling station staff to verify a voter's identity.

The commission's research also showed that around 4% of people who did not vote in the 2024 general election cited the photo ID requirement as one factor in their decision.

Donations and parliamentary consideration

The document is part of government plans to tighten political finance rules amid concerns about foreign interference in elections. The Guardian wrote that ministers are planning additional restrictions on political donations that could potentially be applied retrospectively to £72 million given to Reform UK by crypto billionaires Ben Delo and Christopher Harborne.

Conservative members of the House of Lords accused ministers of trying to rush the changes through too quickly. Liberal Democrat Mark Pack, a member of the House of Lords, warned of the risks of making substantial amendments without proper parliamentary scrutiny. A government spokesperson said the bill is going through the proper parliamentary process, while the prime minister ruled out holding an early general election.

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