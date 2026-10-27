In the United Kingdom, bottled water, canned food, radios, flashlights and power banks began running out in stores after the government called on people to prepare for possible emergencies. The National reports.

Demand for basic goods

Online supermarket Ocado reported that several types of water, as well as some varieties of beans and soups, were unavailable for sale. Frozen food retailer Iceland recorded a 40% increase in canned food sales in recent days. Supermarket chain Booths noted a similar trend.

Retailers Robert Dyas and Maplin reported increased demand for radios, flashlights and external batteries. Maplin managing director Ollie Marshall said that after the Be Ready campaign was announced, flashlight sales nearly quadrupled, while radio sales almost doubled over three days.

Three-day emergency supply

Last week, British authorities issued recommendations urging households to be prepared for disruptions to everyday services. People were advised to keep essential supplies so that they could manage independently for three days in an emergency.

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The online list of recommended items included bottled water, long-lasting food and hand sanitizer. Authorities also advise keeping cash, copies of important documents, blankets and warm clothing.

Increase in equipment sales

Security Minister Dan Jarvis said the three-day recommendation brings the United Kingdom closer to the practice of many European countries. Preppers Shop UK, which sells equipment for self-sufficient use, reported a 650% increase in sales of such goods.

Defence Minister Wes Streeting said it was encouraging that people are taking practical steps to prepare for emergencies, including floods, power outages or burst pipes.

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