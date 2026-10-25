In Britain, the rate of recorded crimes in whose police records cocaine was mentioned may rise by more than 10% compared with 2019. In 2025, police recorded at least 29,922 such crimes — 63.4 per 100,000 population, compared with 57.7 in 2019. The Guardian reports this.

According to the publication’s estimate, the rate could rise to around 64 cases per 100,000 population in 2026. Journalists sent requests to all 45 police forces in the United Kingdom, and 39 of them provided data. London police were unable to provide statistics.

Consumption in England

The UK Home Office estimates that cocaine consumption at the studied locations in England has increased by 26% since 2021. Wastewater analysis indicates that around 123,000 kilograms, or 123 tonnes, of cocaine may have been consumed in England in 2024–2025. This is equivalent to approximately 2.5 billion lines, while the drug’s estimated street value is nearly £10 billion.

Most crimes in which cocaine was mentioned in 2025 concerned drugs. At the same time, 18% were violent crimes, including stalking, harassment and one murder case. Just under 4% of records concerned sexual offences, including 344 reports of rape.

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Domestic violence and driving

Nearly six in ten drug tests conducted by police among people arrested on suspicion of domestic violence from July 2025 to June 2026 tested positive for cocaine. At the same time, these data are not representative, as some tests were ordered after law enforcement officers had already suspected drug use.

Professor Harry Sumnall of Liverpool John Moores University noted that scientific reviews have found no convincing evidence that cocaine directly causes violent behaviour. According to him, perpetrators and victims described cocaine intoxication as potentially intensifying loss of control and jealousy and escalating existing violence.

Data from the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency, obtained by the charity IAM RoadSmart, showed that in 2025, offences for driving under the influence of drugs exceeded the number of alcohol-related offences for the first time. A total of 30,707 such offences were added to driving licences — 28% more than in 2022 — while the number of alcohol-related offences fell by 17%, to 29,769.

The publication cautions that searching for the word “cocaine” in police notes does not prove that the drug caused a specific crime: the mention could relate, among other things, to an eyewitness account.

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