In the UK, calls have been made for a further investigation into Jonathan Burman’s possible involvement in war crimes after a photograph emerged showing him posing in front of a burning school in Gaza. As Anadolu Agency reports, this is stated in an investigative film by Declassified UK.

According to Declassified UK, Burman is a British citizen who attended school in Manchester, then spent a year in Israel and later joined the Israeli army. The Israeli military confirmed to the outlet that he served in the 55th Brigade, an elite reserve paratrooper unit.

Identification of the school

According to the investigation, Burman posted the photo on a private Instagram account. The image was likely taken in the Khan Younis area, with extensive destruction visible behind the man.

Monitoring organization Airwars established that the photograph shows the Al-Farabi School in Bani Suheila, east of Khan Younis. According to its data, Israeli soldiers attacked this school on December 12, 2023. At the same time, the Israeli army’s statement about an operation against a suspected militant hub referred to another school located approximately two kilometres away.

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Calls for an investigation

The Declassified UK film also cites research by the Hind Rajab Foundation, which identified the military company in which Burman likely served. The organization linked this company to close combat and the destruction of residential buildings in Khan Younis.

Chris Sidoti, a member of the UN Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, said that the evidence presented requires further verification but does not establish Burman’s guilt. He called on London police to conduct an investigation. According to Declassified UK, Burman did not respond to requests for comment.

The outlet also noted that an estimated 2,000 British-Israeli dual citizens served in the Israeli army during the war in Gaza. In April, London police declined to investigate cases involving 10 British citizens accused of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza, citing no realistic prospect of a conviction and difficulties in conducting an effective investigation. The decision followed the submission of a dossier by Palestinian human rights groups to the police war crimes unit.

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