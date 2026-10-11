In Belgium’s capital, Brussels, tens of thousands of people marched to the headquarters of the European Union on October 11, demanding more active action to combat climate change. Police estimated the number of participants at 45,000. This was reported by Channel NewsAsia.

March ahead of climate summit

The demonstration took place ahead of the annual UN Climate Change Conference COP31, which is due to be held next month in Antalya, Türkiye. March participants called on politicians to listen to citizens and adopt more decisive environmental measures.

Economist Etienne de Callatay, who joined the event, told AFP that concern about climate change is widespread not only among protesters. According to him, the extreme heat Europe experienced this summer made the problem visible to everyone.

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Calls for fair changes

Aurore Schreiber, an employee of a non-governmental organization working on development cooperation, came to the march with her family. She stressed the need to take into account the demands of young people and the most vulnerable groups, as well as to develop greener and fairer supply chains with regard to working conditions and workers’ pay.

Expectations for COP31 remain low. The report notes that the United States under President Donald Trump has moved away from the climate process, while momentum for more ambitious decisions has weakened in Europe. The EU insists that it retains its role as a global leader in climate policy and is one of the main international donors in this area, but the bloc has recently weakened some environmental legislation. In particular, the European Commission proposed postponing by one year — from 2027 to 2028 — the application of the methane law.

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