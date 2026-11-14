In Częstochowa, Poland, authorities are considering introducing a local fee from January 1, 2027, to be paid by visitors to the city. Acting city president Łukasz Pabiś said that before making a decision, he plans to hold consultations with residents, employers, and representatives of the hotel and tourism industries.

As RMF24 reports, Pabiś also called for proposals regarding the amount of the fee. In public debate, the initiative is referred to as a “pilgrimage fee” or a “pilgrim tax.”

Maximum rate and revenue

After the new rules take effect, the maximum local fee could amount to 5.03 zlotys per person for each day of stay. According to Pabiś’s estimate, if the city sets the fee at the maximum level, Częstochowa’s budget could receive about 1.5 million zlotys in additional revenue annually.

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Supporters of the fee point to costs associated with mass pilgrimage traffic, including the cleaning of streets and public spaces. According to city authorities, medical and sanitary services for pilgrimage traffic cost approximately 400,000 zlotys per year. Expenses for cleaning streets and parks are not separately recorded in the budget.

Changes in legislation

Initiatives concerning such a fee have been discussed in Częstochowa for many years, but it has not yet been adopted. An amendment to the legislation, which is to take effect on January 1, 2027, removes the air quality criterion for introducing a local fee.

After the rule change, it will be sufficient for a municipality to have landscape, natural, or tourist advantages, including landmarks, in order to collect the fee. According to government estimates, the new regulations may allow more than 1,600 of Poland’s 2,479 municipalities to collect such a fee.

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