In the Polish city of Częstochowa, the campaign ahead of the referendum on dismissing city president Krzysztof Matyjaszczyk and the city council ends on Friday. From midnight, an election silence period will be in force until voting ends on Sunday, RMF24 reports.

For the referendum on the city president to be valid, at least 46,625 voters must take part. This is three-fifths of the number of participants in the second round of the most recent local elections in Częstochowa. For the vote on the city council to be valid, at least 48,754 people must participate. About 160,000 people are eligible to vote, and the final number of voters is to be determined on Friday based on registration data.

Grounds for the referendum

The referendum initiative was put forward after Matyjaszczyk was detained by the Central Anti-Corruption Bureau on February 25. Prosecutors suspect him of receiving at least 40,000 zlotys in exchange for changes to the city budget that were meant to enable the implementation of a public contract benefiting one of the entrepreneurs. According to investigators, he also received financial benefits from several people totaling no less than 129,000 zlotys.

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After his detention, the city president was banned from performing official duties, entering city hall and contacting its employees. The court rejected the prosecution's request for pretrial detention, as well as a repeated request by the defense to lift these restrictions. Matyjaszczyk maintained his innocence and in June published on social media the court's reasoning for refusing to detain him.

Investigation and city leadership

More than 20 people have been suspected or charged as part of the investigation. They include several entrepreneurs, two city councilors from The Left and the Civic Coalition, as well as the rector of Jan Długosz University in Częstochowa, who resigned in early October. In October 2024, Silesian Voivodeship deputy marshal Bartosz S., who had previously been Częstochowa's vice president, was also detained and arrested in the case.

The city is currently led by first deputy city president Zdzisław Wolski of The Left. The governing coalition in the city consists of the New Left and the Civic Coalition. This is the second attempt to dismiss the president of Częstochowa during the current term: in 2025, the initiators failed to collect the required number of signatures.

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