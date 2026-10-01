The parole commission in the Chilean city of Talca unanimously approved the early conditional release of former Carabineros national police captain Patricio Maturana on October 16, 2026. He is serving a sentence of 12 years and 183 days in prison in the case involving injuries to current senator Fabiola Campillai.

As The Rio Times reports, the release is reportedly set to take effect on December 2, 2026. Since February 2026, Maturana had permission to leave prison every Sunday.

Case circumstances

On November 26, 2019, during mass protests in Chile, Maturana fired a tear gas canister in San Bernardo, a district of Santiago. It struck Campillai in the face as she was heading to work.

Campillai lost sight in both eyes, her sense of smell and taste, and also suffered severe facial fractures. She later became a senator representing the Santiago Metropolitan Region.

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A court in San Bernardo found Maturana guilty in September 2022 of unlawful coercion resulting in the most serious injuries. The San Miguel Court of Appeals upheld the verdict in January 2023.

Position of the victim and prison service

Campillai personally addressed the commission in opposition to the former police officer's parole. She stated that Maturana had not apologized to her, had not cooperated with justice, and that his release threatens her safety and psychological condition.

At the same time, Chile's prison service, Gendarmería, stated that the convicted man properly recognizes his responsibility and that the risk of reoffending was assessed as very low. In March 2026, Maturana's lawyer, Nubia Vivanco, requested a presidential pardon.

In August, Chile's Chamber of Deputies supported a resolution calling on President José Antonio Kast to pardon the former officer. A total of 73 deputies voted in favor, 51 against, and 16 abstained. The issue of a possible presidential pardon is separate from the decision on early conditional release.

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