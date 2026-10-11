Chilean journalist Juan Pablo Cárdenas Squella, founder and former director of the opposition magazine Revista Análisis, died of cancer on the morning of October 11 at the age of 76. This was reported by The Rio Times. The journalist's funeral is scheduled for October 12 at the Parque del Recuerdo cemetery, while details of the ceremony are still being clarified.

Work during the dictatorship

Cárdenas was born on December 1, 1949. He headed Revista Análisis from 1977 to 1991. The publication was one of the opposition media outlets during Pinochet's military dictatorship, which ruled Chile from 1973 to 1990. The magazine covered human rights violations and questioned the regime's actions amid censorship.

According to Chilean media, Cárdenas was repeatedly detained during the dictatorship. He was subject to nighttime restrictions on his freedom for 18 months, and his home was attacked twice using incendiary devices.

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Teacher and award recipient

Later, Cárdenas led Radio Universidad de Chile and its digital outlet for more than 18 years. He also taught journalism and ethics at the University of Chile and the Pontifical Catholic University of Valparaíso.

In 2005, Cárdenas received Chile's National Prize for Journalism for defending freedom of speech and for his role in founding and leading media outlets. In 2000, the International Press Institute named him a World Press Freedom Hero. His books include Por un Chile libre, Crónicas impertinentes and Desobediencia debida.

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