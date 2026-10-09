The head of the Russian pro-war channel Rybar was detained in Montenegro

Mykhailo Zvinchuk—the creator and head of the Russian pro-war Telegram channel “Rybary,” who is considered one of the most prominent Z-bloggers—was detained in Montenegro. His wife and three other people were detained along with him.

According to local media reports, Zvinchuk, his wife, and three other individuals were detained on the morning of October 9 in the city of Risan. The police and Montenegro’s National Security Agency participated in the operation.

The circumstances of the detention and the possible charges against those detained are not specified in the information provided.

In July, the United Kingdom and the European Union imposed sanctions against the leadership and staff of the Russian Telegram channel “Rybary.”

In 2024, the U.S. announced a $10 million reward for information regarding the channel’s activities. The U.S. suspects the channel of possible involvement in attempts to influence U.S. elections.

According to U.S. officials, the channel seeks to “strengthen Russia’s military capabilities and promote pro-Russian and anti-Western narratives.”

The Russian Telegram channel has also been linked to Yevgeny Prigozhin—the former head of the private military company “Wagner,” who died in 2023.

According to available information, Prigozhin financed the channel. Currently, the Russian defense-industrial company “Rostec” reportedly provides its funding.

In June 2022, “Rostec” was sanctioned by the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

This was reported by the publications Pobjeda and Vremje.

Earlier, employees of the State Bureau of Investigations completed a special pre-trial investigation into the former creative producer of the “112 Ukraine” TV channel, who, according to the investigation, began collaborating with Russian invaders after the occupation of part of the Zaporizhzhia region.

In addition, Russia’s Minister of Sports and President of the Russian Olympic Committee, Mikhail Degtyarev, will face trial in absentia in Ukraine. According to the Security Service of Ukraine, the Russian official may be involved in financing Russian military units and supporting the occupation of Ukrainian territories.

Earlier, law enforcement officials identified a Russian army battalion commander who, according to the investigation, ordered the use of Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian women to cover the retreat of a Russian military convoy. Under the procedural guidance of the Sumy Regional Prosecutor’s Office, the man was notified in absentia of his status as a suspect in violating the laws and customs of war.

In the Kherson region, 237 people were notified of suspicion in cases related to the organization and conduct of a Russian pseudo-referendum in the temporarily occupied territories. Another 107 people are suspected of activities related to the conduct of illegal “elections.”

Earlier, law enforcement officials notified two female residents of Kherson in absentia that they were suspected of participating in the organization and conduct of an illegal “referendum” on the region’s annexation to the Russian Federation. According to the investigation, they were members of the occupying “election commission” and helped conduct the sham vote. Both suspects are currently in hiding in the temporarily occupied territory.

A court found a 27-year-old resident of the Kherson region guilty of collaboration for her participation in organizing the illegal “referendum” held by Russian occupiers in 2022.

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