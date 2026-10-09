Montenegro has detained Mikhail Zvinchuk, the founder of the Russian pro-war Telegram channel Rybar. The operation was carried out by the police and Montenegro’s National Security Agency as part of measures against the suspected activities of Russian information networks, The Moscow Times reports.

Montenegrin Prime Minister Milojko Spajić confirmed Zvinchuk’s detention. “Montenegro is protecting its interests, and no one will jeopardize our European future,” he wrote on X.

Detention of the Rybar team

According to the Montenegrin outlet Vijesti, Zvinchuk’s wife Valeria Zvinchuk, Rybar’s creative director, and three other people were detained along with him. The Russian Telegram channel Baza claimed without confirmation that Zvinchuk was detained at 7:30 a.m. at the Mövenpick hotel in Risan. According to the channel, the group was taken to Podgorica for questioning, and their phones and passports were seized.

Rybar said that its employees were legally in Montenegro and were filming material about a local monastery. The team expects the detainees to be released soon.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Suspicions of influence operations

According to the Russian outlet Readovka, security services monitored the group for several days after its arrival in Montenegro to film material about aligning the country’s visa policy with European Union standards. According to the outlet, law enforcement suspected that this content could be directed against Montenegro’s tourism industry, economy, and national interests.

The U.S. State Department is offering up to $10 million for information that helps locate or identify Zvinchuk and other Rybar employees. They are suspected of involvement in election interference and malign influence operations. Zvinchuk, who previously worked in the press service of Russia’s Defense Ministry, is under Western sanctions. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated that the Russian Embassy in Podgorica is clarifying the circumstances of the detention.

Rybar has about 1.5 million subscribers on Telegram and publishes daily military analysis of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

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