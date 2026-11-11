The death toll in Chornomorsk has risen following an enemy strike on a market

As a result of the enemy strike on the market in Chornomorsk on November 11, the death toll has risen to four. One of the victims died at a medical facility.

“Unfortunately, the death toll from the enemy strike on Chornomorsk has risen to four; as we have just learned, another person has died in the hospital from their injuries,” said Oleg Kipper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration.

Source: Telegram channel of Oleg Kipper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration.

Earlier reports indicated three fatalities and 11 injured, for whose lives and health doctors continue to fight.

In Yahotyn, Kyiv Oblast, an enemy drone struck the grounds of a lyceum. Timur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, reported the attack on November 11.

Russian troops continue to strike energy infrastructure in the Odesa region. As a result of damage to energy facilities, approximately 135,000 consumers were left without power. One person is also reported to have been injured.

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