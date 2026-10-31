In Denver, Colorado, a coalition that includes the city’s chief election official, Paul Lopez, has filed a lawsuit aimed at preventing federal agents from appearing at polling places during the US midterm elections. City officials are also training poll workers for cases of voter intimidation or interference with voting.

As ABC News Australia reports, Lopez said voters are concerned about the possible appearance of federal agents at polling places, including officers from US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). According to him, voter intimidation by federal agents, military personnel or other individuals is illegal under federal law. Lopez also said that those who violate this prohibition and refuse to comply with the relevant order should be arrested.

Position of the administration and Republicans

US President Donald Trump, responding in May to a question about the possible deployment of federal agents during elections, said he would do whatever was necessary to ensure “fair” elections. Department of Homeland Security chief Markwayne Mullin said in September that ICE officers could be deployed across the country. At the same time, he stressed that the service would not patrol polling places but would respond to specific threats.

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FBI Director Kash Patel did not rule out the possibility of deploying FBI agents at polling places during congressional hearings in September. Republican strategist Luke Ball, who worked on Trump’s 2024 re-election campaign, said he did not object to the presence of law enforcement officers if they maintained order and prevented illegal voting.

Concerns of civic organizations

The nonprofit civic organization Protect Democracy said it was prepared to go to court immediately in the event of attempts to interfere in the elections. Its representative, Justin Weil, said the organization was working with local election officials and law enforcement agencies to prepare for possible incidents, including violence.

The Trump administration also sought to obtain unredacted voter lists from states in order to identify what it calls noncitizen voting. Officials in about 30 states refused to provide such data, citing the illegality of the demand and a violation of privacy rights. Protect Democracy is also concerned about voter intimidation, the spread of disinformation, attempts to seize ballots or voting machines, and pressure on officials over certifying results. Voting in the United States is scheduled for November 3.

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