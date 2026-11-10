State Duma Deputy Georgy Kamnev proposed providing former Ministry of Internal Affairs employees with grants of up to $12,000 to start their own businesses.

According to him, police officers’ salaries do not allow them to save enough money to start a business.

At the same time, the deputy believes that businesses run by former law enforcement officers are less likely to become involved in criminal schemes.

The grants would be distributed through the state-run “My Business” centers and the SME Corporation. The funds could be used for renting and renovating premises, purchasing equipment and software, training, and creating jobs. Kamnev stated that he is preparing a corresponding appeal to the government.

According to Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev, 80,000 employees left the ministry in 2025. If 60% of them were eligible for retirement, a payment of $12,000 to each would cost the budget approximately $580 million.

Alexander Sidiakin, chairman of the Russian State Duma’s Committee on Digital Development, stated that the next war will involve the widespread use of artificial intelligence, and human participation in it will be minimal.

Anzhelika Glazkova, a State Duma deputy from the Communist Party of the Russian Federation (CPRF), introduced a bill that would rename St. Petersburg to Leningrad and Volgograd to Stalingrad. According to the document, the cities must adopt the new names within one year after the law takes effect.

The study of foreign languages in Russian schools poses a threat to the Russian Federation’s national sovereignty and serves as a means of “soft power” to impose foreign values. This was stated on Russian television by Alexei Zhuravlev, a member of the Russian State Duma’s Defense Committee.

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