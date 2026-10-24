Cyprus’ public sector has no central body overseeing the operation of internal channels for whistleblower reports. Justice Minister Costas Fytiris stated this in a written reply to Limassol MP Michalis Paraskevas, Cyprus Mail reports.

According to the minister, the operation of such channels is an internal matter for each ministry, service, or department. He clarified that neither the EU directive on whistleblower protection nor Cypriot legislation provides for the establishment of a separate oversight body.

Whistleblower protection

The Justice Ministry said it had informed competent authorities of their obligations and published on its website a list of institutions that citizens can contact with reports. At the same time, the ministry does not collect data on complaints about retaliation against whistleblowers, as neither European rules nor national legislation require such information to be submitted to the European Commission.

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According to Fytiris, the law guarantees the confidentiality of the whistleblower’s identity and of people mentioned in the report. In the event of retaliation, a whistleblower may go to court to have such measures revoked and seek compensation. Employees dismissed because of a submitted report may be reinstated by a court. Separate provisions also protect the anonymity of whistleblowers summoned to testify in criminal proceedings.

The number of reports increased

In 2025, competent authorities received 85 reports from whistleblowers, compared with 25 in 2024 and 12 in 2023. Of the 85 reports in 2025, 51 concerned corruption.

Of the reports registered in 2025, 48 were investigated. Of the 28 completed investigations, six were closed due to insufficient evidence, while the remaining 22 were referred for other out-of-court procedures. In 2024, 20 out of 25 reports were investigated, while in 2023 all 12 were examined. Proceedings were initiated on seven reports in 2023, but none reached trial.

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