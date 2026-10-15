Researchers analyzed the DNA of 45 people buried at the Notre-Dame cemetery in Montreal, Canada, and found no signs in this sample of recent genetic admixture of Indigenous or African ancestry. All of the individuals studied had French European ancestry, Live Science reports.

Analysis of colonial-era burials

The Notre-Dame cemetery was founded in Montreal in 1683 and was used for Catholic burials until 1796. In previous studies, specialists assessed the ancestry of people buried there differently, suggesting that the site may have included people of Indigenous, European, African, or mixed ancestry.

The study's author, biological anthropologist Diane Marten-Moya of the Université du Québec à Trois-Rivières, and her colleagues sequenced DNA from skeletal remains. The data were compared with the genomes of people from Europe, West Africa, and Indigenous groups in the Americas. The results were published on October 5 in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

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Sample limitations

The researchers cautioned that the sample is small and comes from only one cemetery. It does not prove that unions between French settlers, Indigenous people, or people of African ancestry did not occur. At the same time, the findings are consistent with genealogical and genetic studies indicating that Indigenous ancestry among modern French Canadians is very limited.

The analysis also identified several genetic lineages spanning multiple generations. However, the graves of these people were located in different parts of the cemetery rather than in family plots. Marten-Moya emphasized that the absence of recent admixture in this group does not mean that Indigenous people or people of African ancestry were absent from Montreal at that time. Biological ancestry alone also does not determine belonging to an Indigenous people, which is linked to kinship, community, and ties to the land.

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