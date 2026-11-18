In Dubai, UAE, construction and certification of the second vertiport for electric air taxis have been completed. The Dubai Marina Vertiport site is intended to create a direct route with the network’s main vertiport near Dubai International Airport. This was reported by The National.

Route to the airport

The vertiport in the Dubai Marina area was built by Skyports Infrastructure, while the UAE Civil Aviation Authority certified it and assigned it the aviation call sign VMR. The network’s main site near Dubai International Airport has the call sign VDX; Joby Aviation is expected to become its operator.

The facility is located next to the American University in Dubai and a few minutes’ walk from the Al Fardan Exchange metro station. It has one elevated take-off and landing area, a passenger terminal, and a charging station. The vertiport is designed for up to 21,000 landings and up to 84,000 passengers per year.

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Stated capabilities of the network

Joby Aviation’s electric aircraft can reach speeds of up to 322 km/h and has no operational emissions. The flight between Dubai Marina and Dubai International Airport is expected to take less than 10 minutes, while a car trip takes about 35 minutes.

The vertiport’s design uses solutions from offshore aviation infrastructure: a separate area makes it possible to charge a parked vertical take-off and landing aircraft without blocking the landing pad. Joby Aviation has been conducting piloted test flights in Dubai since June 2025. In November 2025, the company completed the country’s first air taxi flight between two points — from a test site in Margham to Al Maktoum International Airport.

Two more vertiports are being built in central Dubai and on Palm Jumeirah. The start of commercial services will depend on obtaining the necessary operational permits.

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