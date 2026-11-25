The Court of First Instance of the Dubai International Financial Center (DIFC Courts) found that Igor Chuprin, the former nominal owner of KamaGames, had unjustly appropriated the company’s assets. The case concerns the assets of an international mobile social casino developer of Russian origin (Pokerist, Blackjackist, Roulettist, and Baccarist).



In a ruling dated November 18, 2026, Judge Andrew Moran determined that Chuprin was not the actual beneficial owner of KamaGames’ assets but merely held them in a nominal capacity on behalf of the true owners. At the same time, he embezzled millions of dollars from accounts belonging to the company. He used part of the funds to purchase real estate and make transfers to the accounts of relatives and acquaintances.

The court found that Chuprin’s breaches of corporate obligations and fraudulent actions had been proven. During the civil proceedings, it emerged that a false biography had been created for Chuprin to pass KYC bank checks, portraying him as the actual owner of the business. At the same time, Chuprin claimed that the assets belonged to him personally and that the trust was a fictitious arrangement designed to protect his property in the event of a divorce; however, the court rejected this argument and ordered the return of the assets.

According to the court’s decision, IC Trust was recognized as the actual owner of the assets.

This is stated in the decision of the Court of First Instance of the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC Courts).

As a reminder, while investigating the methods used to fund accounts at the offshore online casinos Lussurio and Pribet, UA.News journalists discovered the Maltese payment institution Paytently PI Limited. Its name appeared in the Revolut bank authorization window during the payment process.

The Russian Ministry of Finance is considering legalizing online casinos to replenish the state budget. The ministry is exploring the option of regulating this gambling business in a manner similar to that of sportsbooks.

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