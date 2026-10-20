In Jakarta, Indonesia, around 9,500 police officers will be deployed to maintain order during protests timed to coincide with the second anniversary of President Prabowo Subianto's time in office. Demonstrations are scheduled for Tuesday, October 20, in several areas of the capital.

Student rallies in the capital

As Channel NewsAsia reports, students from at least two universities will take part in the protests. Jakarta police spokesperson Budi Hermanto said authorities would deploy approximately 9,500 law enforcement officers specifically to accompany these rallies. The number of demonstrators is not yet known.

The student organization of the University of Indonesia said it would protest against recent forest fires and the stock market collapse. According to the students, the weakening rupiah along with the decline in the stock market indicates the fragility of the national economy.

On the same day, the environmental organization Greenpeace placed a banner on one of Jakarta's major monuments calling for action against the climate crisis and for a reduction in the cost of living.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Declining presidential approval rating

Prabowo Subianto was sworn in as president on October 20, 2024. The retired general won the election by a wide margin but is now trying to restore the confidence of the public, businesses and investors concerned about the economic impact of his large-scale populist programs.

According to polls by Saiful Mujani Research and Consulting, the president's approval rating has gradually declined since the end of last year. In October, it stood at 44.5%, compared with 81.2% in November last year.

The previous major protest in Indonesia took place in August, when hundreds of people were detained. Nationwide protests in 2025 began after a motorcycle taxi driver died as a result of police actions; several people were killed during the unrest.

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