In Malaysia’s southern state of Johor, all schools and educational institutions will remain closed from October 12 to 16 due to the ongoing haze in the region. The decision to extend the restrictions was made in light of air pollution trends and health risks for students and education workers.

Closures will affect more than 600,000 students

According to Channel NewsAsia, schools in Johor began closing on October 8. Muhammad Nakib Md Ghazali, chairman of the state committee for education and information, said that the assessment of the situation took into account the forecast movement of winds from Indonesian Kalimantan on October 13–15. According to him, this could cause transboundary air pollution and worsen air quality in the state.

The Star newspaper, cited by Channel NewsAsia, reported that the closures affect 1,198 schools and 617,258 students. This includes both institutions under the education ministry and religious schools run by the state authorities.

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Exams will be rescheduled

Academic assessments and examinations scheduled for the closure period will be postponed and held on new dates in accordance with decisions by the Johor education department and other relevant bodies. According to Nakib, home-based learning will continue where possible in order not to interrupt the educational process.

As of 9:00 a.m. on October 11, air quality was considered unhealthy in 15 districts of Malaysia, including eight districts in Johor. Malaysia’s Air Pollutant Index classifies readings from 101 to 200 as unhealthy, from 201 to 300 as very unhealthy, and above 300 as hazardous. Johor authorities said they would monitor the situation and announce the reopening of institutions after a new assessment of air quality and health risks.

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