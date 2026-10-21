A record 20,100 pieces of trash were removed from the hydrothermal areas in Yellowstone National Park this year. Among the items found were hundreds of hats, sunglasses, lens caps, baby pacifiers, hotel key cards, and even dental retainers.

This was reported by park staff, who clean up areas near hot springs and geysers throughout the season.

Hats were the most common item found in the hydrothermal zones—280 were collected this year. Park staff also removed 54 camera lens caps, 47 hair ties, 42 pencils, 36 pairs of sunglasses, 20 hotel key cards, and 17 baby pacifiers.

According to physical sciences specialist Marjorie Price, a significant portion of these items ends up in hot springs and other hydrothermal features accidentally due to strong winds.

“The problem is exacerbated by strong winds in the park: sudden gusts easily carry away napkins, maps, food wrappers, and even heavier items such as sunglasses and hats,” she said.

At the same time, some items end up in the water on purpose. Some visitors toss coins into the hot springs, treating them as wishing wells.

In the summer of 2026, the park’s geological team collected more than $18 in coins of various currencies from such locations. Among them were dollars, pesos, yen, and euros.

More than 4.5 million people visit Yellowstone each year, and it remains one of the most popular national parks in the U.S.

Park staff emphasize that any foreign objects in hydrothermal areas can disrupt natural processes.

“No matter what kind of trash it is, it needs to be removed. Any foreign objects can damage or permanently alter a hydrothermal feature—by blocking the inflow of water, obstructing or diverting the outflow, or contaminating it with chemicals and sediment,” Price noted.

The problem of trash in Yellowstone’s hydrothermal springs has existed for many decades.

In the early 20th century, Morning Glory Pool changed color due to the large amount of trash that visitors threw into the water. By the 1950s, it had even come to be called the “trash can.”

This year, among the more unusual finds by park staff were six dental retainers, eight miniature race cars, three golf tees, and 15 false nails.

Park officials acknowledge that many items end up in the hydrothermal areas by accident, so they urge visitors to keep a closer eye on their personal belongings and trash, especially in areas with strong winds.

Staff advise visitors to securely stow away napkins, wrappers, maps, and other lightweight items, as well as keep an eye on hats and sunglasses, which could be blown away by a gust of wind.

At the end of the season, staff plan to wash all hats found in the park and donate them to charity.

Source: The Guardian.

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