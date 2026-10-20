In Yemen, critically ill patients cannot travel abroad for necessary treatment due to the suspension of regular flights from Sanaa, attacks on other airports, and dangerous overland routes. This was reported by Al Jazeera. No regular flights operate from Sanaa International Airport, the main air link for millions of people in the Houthi-controlled north of the country.

A limited number of flights resumed after a UN-mediated truce in May 2022. However, Israeli strikes damaged Sanaa airport and destroyed aircraft in 2025. In July, Yemen's Saudi-backed government forces struck the only operational runway to prevent an Iranian plane carrying a Houthi delegation from landing.

Patients wait for treatment

Rajaa Girsan, a 50-year-old seamstress from Sanaa, needs complex surgery abroad because of vocal cord paralysis and severe complications in her larynx. For seven years, she tried to secure a seat on the weekly flight to Amman, but the airport closure and airstrikes made the trip impossible. She also cannot afford the long overland journey to Aden.

According to Anis al-Asbahi, spokesperson for the Houthi-controlled Health Ministry in Sanaa, repeated airport closures over the past decade have affected about 400,000 patients, including 250,000 who need treatment outside the country. He also reported shortages of more than 1,600 types of medicines, including 12 cancer drugs.

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The dangerous route through Aden

Aden airport remains the main alternative for residents of the north, but it was attacked twice in October. During the latest strike on October 16, two missiles fell about 500 metres from a Yemenia plane preparing to depart for Cairo. The journey from Sanaa to Aden takes about 14 hours and involves crossing dozens of checkpoints on both sides of the front lines.

The family of 60-year-old Abdulkarim Abdullah, who had kidney failure and needed dialysis, spent about $2,300 to reach Aden and prepare for the flight. His brother sold Abdulkarim's wife's gold and his own car to pay for travel, accommodation, permits, and tickets. However, the patient died on the way to Aden in January.

In September, Yemen's Health Minister Qasim Buhaibeh warned that some areas could lose medical services entirely because of funding cuts. According to him, 19.3 million residents of the country need medical assistance, while the humanitarian response is funded at only 17% of the required amount. There are currently no medical evacuation programmes in any part of Yemen.

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