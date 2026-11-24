In Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on November 24, the 80-storey Public Investment Fund Tower, which houses the country’s sovereign wealth fund, was struck for the second time in several days. According to Channel NewsAsia, three eyewitnesses said that this particular building was the target, while Saudi Arabia’s civil defence reported 11 people injured.

Strike on the financial district

The tower is located in Riyadh’s King Abdullah Financial District. At 385 metres tall, the building is the tallest skyscraper in the Saudi capital and one of the district’s most prominent landmarks.

Turki al-Maliki, a spokesperson for the Saudi-led coalition, said that one of the financial centre’s skyscrapers had been attacked and that competent authorities were inspecting the scene. He did not name the building. Saudi Arabia’s civil defence said it considers Yemen’s Houthis responsible for the attack.

Houthis BOMB RIYADH’S TALLEST TOWER for SECOND TIME in LESS THAN 7 DAYS VISIBLE FACADE DAMAGE to SAUDI ARABIA’S PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND TOWER https://t.co/q3E4qL3hH4 — RT (@RT_com) November 24, 2026

The Saudi state news agency reported that the injured included citizens of India, Nepal, Egypt and Saudi Arabia. An AFP source familiar with the details of the incident said that people repairing damage from the previous attack were inside the building during the new strike. According to the source, at least two of those injured suffered severe burns.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Second attack in a week

Last week, Saudi officials said that an attack on one of the towers in the financial district damaged several floors and two neighbouring buildings, but there were no casualties at the time. They did not name the building that was hit, but photographs released by civil defence indicated that it was the PIF Tower, according to CNA. The Houthis claimed responsibility for the previous attack but did not comment on the new strike on November 24.

In recent weeks, the Houthis have intensified attacks on Saudi Arabia’s military, civilian and oil infrastructure. Earlier this month, a tower of the state oil company Aramco in the same financial district was hit. In October, Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport was attacked repeatedly; one of the attacks, according to a source, killed 14 people.

In response, the coalition supporting Yemen’s government has been striking Houthi targets in Yemen. On November 24, local officials reported that a coalition strike on buses and trucks in Lahj province killed 26 people.

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