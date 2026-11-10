As of September 30, 2026, 4.37 million people who had fled Ukraine due to Russian aggression were receiving temporary protection in European Union countries.

Over the past month, their number decreased by 61,055 people, or 1.4%.

The largest numbers of Ukrainians with temporary protection are in Germany—1.3 million, Poland—858,500, and the Czech Republic—391,700.

The largest decrease was recorded in Poland—by 80,850 people, or 8.6%. In the Czech Republic, the number of beneficiaries of temporary protection decreased by 6,640 people.

Eurostat explained that the Polish figure is primarily due to administrative changes: the transition of some Ukrainians to regular temporary residence permits and the removal of inactive records from the registries.

At the same time, the number of people under temporary protection increased in 25 EU countries. The largest increases were recorded in Germany, Romania, and Italy.

Source: Eurostat

Germany has extended temporary protection for Ukrainian citizens until March 4, 2028. The country’s Federal Ministry of the Interior made the corresponding changes.

On August 28, Polish authorities announced that they do not plan to increase child benefits under the “800 Plus” program in the coming years. The government may revisit the issue of increasing benefits no earlier than 2028; Ukrainian refugees are also eligible to participate in the program under the established conditions.

The Georgian government has extended support programs for Ukrainian citizens who were forced to leave their homes due to the war. Financial assistance for housing and monthly payments will remain in effect until October 1, 2026. Additionally, Ukrainians currently in Georgia due to the war will continue to have access to the medical assistance program.

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