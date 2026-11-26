On Thursday, November 26, 2026, the ambassadors of the European Union member states agreed on the nomination of Spanish economist Pablo Hernández de Cos for the position of President of the European Central Bank. Along with him, they proposed appointing Frenchwoman Laurence Boone and German economist Markus Brunnermaier to the ECB’s Executive Board. The final decision is to be made by EU leaders in December, following consultations with the European Parliament and the bank’s leadership.

EU ambassadors endorsed Pablo Hernández de Cos’s candidacy for the presidency of the European Central Bank during a meeting of the Committee of Permanent Representatives (Coreper) in Brussels. His candidacy was included in the EU Council’s recommendations, which are to serve as the basis for the final decision by European leaders. An EU diplomat familiar with the negotiations informed a “European Truth” correspondent of the meeting’s results. According to him, the ambassadors agreed on the texts of three recommendations—regarding the new ECB president and two other members of the Executive Board. “The texts agreed upon today by the EU Council recommend appointing Pablo Hernández de Cos as ECB president, and Laurence Boone and Markus Brunnermaier as members of the Executive Board,” the source told the publication.

The recommendations are to be approved via a written procedure. This procedure allows member states to agree on the documents without holding a separate meeting. The procedure began on November 26 and is expected to conclude that same evening. It is important to note that the approval of the recommendations does not yet mean that the candidates have been officially confirmed. This is just one stage in the process of appointing the ECB’s leadership. Next come consultations with other European institutions and a final vote.

Who Is Pablo Hernández de Cos?

Pablo Hernández de Cos is a Spanish economist with extensive experience working at central banks and international financial organizations. He currently heads the Bank for International Settlements (BIS)—one of the key international institutions that brings together central banks from various countries. Prior to that, from 2018 to 2024, de Cos served as governor of the Bank of Spain. In that role, he also served on the Governing Council of the European Central Bank. Additionally, from 2019 to 2024, he chaired the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision, which develops international standards for banking regulation.

He began his career at the Bank of Spain back in 1997. He worked in the fields of economic analysis, research, and financial policy. He holds a Ph.D. in economics from the Complutense University of Madrid, as well as a degree in law.

If his nomination is approved, de Cos will succeed current ECB President Christine Lagarde. She announced her intention to step down before the end of her term—on February 7, 2027. Thus, the new leader will have to take the helm of the bank at a time when the European economy is facing a number of challenges, including issues related to inflation, interest rates, and financial stability.

Who Else Is Being Considered for the Executive Board

In addition to the new president, EU ambassadors have agreed on the candidacies of two other economists—Laurence Boone of France and Markus Brunnermaier of Germany. They are set to join the Executive Board of the European Central Bank.

Laurence Boone is a French economist who has held senior positions in government agencies, international organizations, and the financial sector. From 2014 to 2016, she served as economic advisor to French President François Hollande. Subsequently, from 2018 to 2022, she served as chief economist of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

In 2022, Boon became France’s Secretary of State for European Affairs. In this role, she addressed issues of economic security, relations with EU candidate countries, and European policy reforms. She also has experience working at major financial firms, including AXA, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, and Barclays Capital.

Marcus Brunnermeier is a German economist and professor at Princeton University in the United States. He heads the university’s Bendheim Center for Finance and conducts research on international financial markets, macroeconomics, monetary policy, and financial stability.

A separate focus of his research is the causes of financial crises, liquidity issues, and the impact of economic shocks on the banking system. Brunnermeier has also collaborated with international financial institutions and served on advisory groups associated with the U.S. Federal Reserve System, the International Monetary Fund, and the German Bundesbank.

According to Reuters, the nominations of Boon and Brunnermeier are linked to upcoming changes in the ECB’s leadership. Boen is expected to fill the position that will become vacant when Isabel Schnabel’s term ends, while Brunnermaier will replace the bank’s chief economist, Philip Lane. Their appointments are expected to take place as part of the Executive Board’s reshuffle.

How the Final Appointment Will Take Place

After the EU Council approves the recommendations, the next step will be taken by the European Council—the institution comprising the heads of state or government of EU member states. It is the European Council that makes the final decision on the appointment of the president and other members of the ECB’s Executive Board. Prior to this, the candidates must undergo consultations with the European Parliament and the Governing Council of the European Central Bank. These institutions will provide their opinions, after which European leaders will be able to make the final decision.

Only the 21 countries that are part of the eurozone participate in the procedure for approving the EU Council’s recommendations. A reinforced qualified majority is required to support a candidate: at least 16 of the 21 member states, representing no less than 65% of the eurozone’s population. The final appointments are expected to take place during the European Council meeting in December 2026. By that time, the European Parliament and the ECB Governing Council are expected to have submitted their opinions.

Why the Change in ECB Leadership Is Important for Europe

The European Central Bank is responsible for the monetary policy of the eurozone countries. Its main tasks include maintaining price stability, controlling inflation, and setting interest rates, which affect the cost of loans and savings.

The ECB’s decisions affect more than just banks and large companies. Interest rates determine lending conditions for businesses and individuals, mortgage rates, the cost of government borrowing, and the attractiveness of savings in euros.

Therefore, the appointment of a new president is a significant event for the entire eurozone. He will head the Executive Board and help determine the future course of European monetary policy. At the same time, decisions on interest rates are not made by a single person: the ECB’s Governing Council, which includes members of the Executive Board and the heads of the eurozone countries’ central banks, plays a key role in this process.

Thus, the approval of Pablo Hernández de Cos’s nomination marks an important step toward renewing the leadership of the European Central Bank. If European leaders approve all three nominations in December, the bank will have a new president and two new members of the Executive Board.

Eurozone leaders have endorsed the candidacy of Spanish economist Pablo Hernández de Cos for the position of president of the European Central Bank, according to CNBC. He is set to succeed Christine Lagarde, who plans to step down on February 7, 2027.

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