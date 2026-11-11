The number of Ukrainian refugees in the EU has decreased: how many people have been granted temporary protection

As of the end of September 2026, 4,370,060 Ukrainians had temporary protection status in European Union countries. This amounts to 9.7 people per 1,000 EU residents.

Compared to August, the number of Ukrainians under temporary protection in the European Union decreased by 61,055.

According to Eurostat, the overall decrease in the number of Ukrainians with temporary protection status was due to just two countries—the Czech Republic and Poland.

Specifically, in the Czech Republic, the number of people under protection decreased by 6,670, or 1.7%. In Poland, the figure fell much more significantly—by 80,850, or 8.7%.

At the same time, both countries remain among the three EU nations that have accepted the largest number of Ukrainians.

As of the end of September, the top three countries with the largest number of Ukrainians under temporary protection were as follows:

Germany — 1,300,070 people, or 29.7% of the total in the EU;

Poland — 858,545 people, or 19.6%;

Czech Republic — 391,720 people, or 9%.

At the same time, the number of Ukrainians with temporary protection status increased to some extent in all other EU countries in September.

This is according to Eurostat.

Currently, there are about 5 million Ukrainian refugees abroad, a third of whom are children and adolescents under the age of 18, and only 6% are people over 65. According to current estimates, only one in three people who left will be able to return home after the war ends, although in 2022 it was expected that approximately 50% of citizens would return.

Meanwhile, Russian intelligence agencies are attempting to recruit Ukrainian refugees to carry out sabotage operations in European countries. To find recruits, they use social media, messaging apps, and job postings.

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