European Union leaders, who gathered in Dublin on Friday, November 13, will continue to discuss who should represent Europe in negotiations regarding Russia’s war against Ukraine. The debate has intensified following a day of intense diplomatic contacts and already risks overshadowing the summit, which was not originally intended to focus on Ukraine.

Amid intensified efforts by U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration to mediate in Russia’s war against Ukraine, European countries have likely already secured the opportunity to be represented at the negotiating table. However, there is no consensus among EU leaders on exactly who should speak on behalf of the entire bloc.

“You could even make a TV show out of this,” Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal joked in an interview on Thursday, illustrating just how sharp the differences between the leaders have become. “But we’re saving the best part for tomorrow.”

On Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met in Dublin with approximately 50 leaders from EU countries and non-EU states. He warned that Russia is seeking to change Europe’s security architecture and stressed the need for European governments to participate in the negotiations.

This issue has become particularly relevant following two days of talks between Russia, Ukraine, and the U.S. in Abu Dhabi, which took place largely without the participation of the European Union.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump’s envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, discussed the issue with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Thursday. After the meeting, they traveled to Dublin, where they were scheduled to present their position to Volodymyr Zelenskyy that evening.

According to Politico, EU countries agree that the bloc should have a seat at the negotiating table as Ukraine’s main supporter, but they cannot decide on a candidate to represent them. Diplomats and officials report that at least three camps have formed within the Union.

One camp supports European Council President António Costa. His position involves representing EU leaders on the international stage, so he is considered a natural candidate for this role.

France and Germany take a different stance, as they are in no hurry to cede their seats at the negotiating table in Brussels.

The third, smallest camp supports the EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaia Kallas. She could be the obvious candidate, but her hardline stance toward Russia, according to some diplomats, could complicate dialogue with the Kremlin.

The publication notes that António Costa is gradually becoming the most acceptable candidate for EU capitals. His institutional role gives him a mandate to represent the bloc’s leaders on the international stage, and his experience as Prime Minister of Portugal ensures a certain level of neutrality.

Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Mihal was the first to publicly express support for Costa. He emphasized that his “mandate comes directly from the [European] Council” and makes him “accountable” to EU member states.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who proposed adding this issue to the agenda for Friday’s talks, stated that she has no objection to Košta’s candidacy. He also received support from the leaders of Luxembourg and Poland during a press briefing on Thursday.

António Costa himself made it clear that, at the international level, the European Union is represented by its institutions, specifically by him as President of the European Council.

Unlike Costa, the candidacy of Kaja Kallas is causing significantly more controversy.

Some diplomats consider the former Estonian prime minister an unacceptable negotiating partner for the Kremlin due to her hardline stance toward Russia. Politico notes that one EU official previously joked that Kallas “eats Russians for breakfast.”

“That’s a joke, isn’t it?” another European diplomat commented on the prospect of Kaja Kallas representing the EU in high-level negotiations, calling her “probably the worst person you could choose.”

At the same time, Kallas’s supporters believe that her reputation as an advocate of a hardline policy toward Moscow could actually be an advantage.

“That would make a lot more sense,” said a second high-ranking European diplomat. “That’s exactly what Putin would do. He’ll choose the person you don’t want to talk to.”

Kristen Michal also believes that Kallas’s current position makes her a natural candidate to serve as the EU’s second female representative after Koshta. According to him, both politicians are likely to remain in their posts until the end of their terms in 2029, making them more stable representatives of Europe than national leaders.

“Putin may not necessarily like this,” Michal added.

At the same time, the biggest obstacle to selecting an EU representative may not be the Kremlin’s position, but rather France and Germany.

According to two European diplomats and an EU official, Paris and Berlin are unlikely to support an agreement that would grant Brussels the exclusive right to represent Europe in negotiations.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz clearly expressed his disagreement with this prospect on Thursday. He called the E3 countries’ participation in the negotiations on Ukraine a “well-established format.”

France also has little incentive to give up its seat at the negotiating table. The country is a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council and possesses Europe’s only nuclear arsenal. This provides Paris with diplomatic and military leverage that no EU institution can replicate.

This position was expressed by French Member of the European Parliament Fabrice Leggeri of the National Rally party. He stated that he “can hardly imagine” António Costa or Kaja Kallas speaking on behalf of Paris.

Kristin Michal, commenting on the role of France, Germany, and the United Kingdom, emphasized that the E3 countries will retain their own role in international politics.

“France, Germany, and the United Kingdom”—the E3 countries—“will always remain France, Germany, and the United Kingdom,” the Estonian prime minister asserted.

He added that nothing prevents these countries from conducting bilateral negotiations with Moscow. However, when making decisions that affect the entire European continent, the countries must adhere to a common position.

“That is what the European Union is all about,” he said. “It is the foundation of such a consensus-based policy and of keeping everyone on the same page against Russia.”

According to a high-ranking EU official, EU leaders are unlikely to formally appoint a representative at Friday’s meeting. At the same time, the discussion could help achieve a broader “understanding” of exactly how Europe should be represented in the negotiations.

Irish Foreign Minister Helen McEntee noted that leaders still need to “give this a little more thought.”

However, there is little time left to make a decision. This week, Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged the European Union not to delay in appointing a representative to speak on behalf of Europe.

“I think that in November, and no later, we need to decide who will represent Europe in the negotiations,” the Ukrainian president said.

This was reported by Politico.

As a reminder, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met in Ireland with U.S. President’s Special Envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. The meeting took place at Casement Airfield in Baldonnel, near Dublin. Prior to this, the American envoys held talks with Vladimir Putin in Moscow, where they discussed a prisoner exchange, a humanitarian operation in Kostiantynivka, and the possible deployment of foreign troops in Ukraine.

The next meeting as part of the peace talks aimed at ending the war may take place in the United Arab Emirates or Switzerland. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that the final venue for the talks will be determined by mutual agreement between both delegations.

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