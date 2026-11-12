The EU has introduced an additional fee on international packages, including those from Temu and Shein

As of November 1, an additional fee of 2 euros went into effect in the European Union on all packages from abroad, regardless of the value of the goods. The new measure is intended to cover the costs of customs clearance and strengthen the competitive position of European sellers amid massive imports of cheap goods.

The new fee does not replace the previously introduced customs duty but is charged separately. Specifically, since July, a customs fee of 3 euros has applied to packages valued at up to 150 euros. Thus, for such shipments, the total amount of the two charges is 5 euros.

The new fee will be paid by online platforms, sellers, or carriers. All 27 EU countries will collect the funds: 75% of the revenue will be transferred to the EU budget, and the remaining 25% will remain with the member states.

The introduction of these additional fees is part of the EU’s policy to limit the mass import of cheap goods, primarily from China. This specifically refers to products from platforms such as Temu, Shein, and AliExpress, which compete with local retail chains thanks to their low prices.

The first changes became noticeable after the July tariffs were introduced. According to the European Commission, between July and September, the number of small parcels arriving in the EU fell by 60%. At the same time, volumes remain significant: approximately 5 million shipments are delivered to the European market every day. In 2024, 91% of these parcels came from China.

The July tariff mechanism is temporary and will remain in effect until 2028. After that, the European Union plans to launch a new IT-based customs system.

Meanwhile, calls are growing in Europe for stricter restrictions on Chinese online retailers. Philippe Palazzi, CEO of the French retail group Casino Guichard Perrachon SA, has proposed suspending Shein and Temu’s operations in the European market until 2028.

He claims that products from these platforms do not always meet European standards and may pose a danger to consumers. Furthermore, in his view, the mass import of cheap textiles, furniture, and other goods puts additional pressure on local businesses and threatens small enterprises, according to Euronews.

Earlier, Zelenskyy signed laws on taxes on parcels and reporting requirements for online platforms.

As a reminder, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed laws that change the rules for taxing goods ordered through foreign marketplaces.

How and when will packages from Temu and AliExpress become more expensive due to the new tax?

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