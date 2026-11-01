The European Parliament called for increased funding for countries in the Black Sea region due to the threat to shipping

During their speeches in the Bulgarian port city of Varna, Members of the European Parliament called for increased funding for Bulgaria and other countries suffering from the consequences of Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Jacek Protas, the rapporteur on the Eastern Border Regions Fund, noted that nine countries—from Bulgaria to Finland — could receive up to 10% in additional funding under the European Union’s 2028–2034 budget to offset security pressures, particularly in the Black Sea region.

Andrey Novakov, Bulgaria’s representative in the European Parliament, emphasized that his country seeks to secure an additional 2 billion euros on top of the planned 22.3 billion euro package amid a rise in hostile attacks on merchant ships. Earlier, the European Parliament also proposed considering the possibility of deploying an EU naval operation in the Black Sea to protect civilian shipping and strengthen security on the eastern flank.

Source: Rapporteur.

In the Black Sea, within Bulgaria’s exclusive economic zone, three drones attacked the Liberian-flagged container ship CONTSHIP JET. All crew members were rescued.

Six ships have been attacked by drones in the Black Sea over the past 10 days — The Guardian

Russian drones attacked a Turkish ship in the Black Sea.

European Commission President von der Leyen condemned the attacks on ships in the Black Sea — Interia

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