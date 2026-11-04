Needles and nails found in Halloween candy in Europe — BBC News

In Germany, Austria and Hungary, needles, nails, screws and other sharp metal objects were found in candy children received for Halloween. Police urged parents to check treats received by children during the celebrations, BBC News reports.

Cases in Germany and Hungary

In Germany, such cases were reported in several states — from Bavaria in the southeast to Lower Saxony in the north. In Bremervörde, west of Hamburg, a nine-year-old girl injured her tongue while eating a chocolate bar. A 5-centimetre pin was found inside it.

In Bavaria, police reported up to 25 cases of needles, screws or nails being found in candy. Law enforcement officials noted that similar incidents had been recorded in the previous two years as well, but this year's preliminary data indicate a significant increase in their number. In Middle Franconia, police also warned of the risk of copycat actions: after a mother reported finding a needle in a chocolate bar, the child later admitted that she had inserted it herself.

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In Hungary, a criminal investigation was launched after nails, screws and pieces of wire were found in candy handed out to children in the town of Gyömrő and its surroundings east of Budapest. One girl received a toffee with a nail inside its chocolate wrapper, but noticed it in time and did not swallow the treat.

Investigation in Austria

Several cases were reported in Austria, and investigations are ongoing in four federal states. Near Amstetten, east of Linz, a 10-year-old girl suffered a minor mouth injury when she bit into a small chocolate bar. Interior Minister Gerhard Karner called such incidents cowardly, malicious and, in some cases, life-threatening.

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