In Finland, the Helsinki District Court found the Russian captain of the Fitburg cargo vessel and a senior crew member guilty of damaging two undersea telecommunications cables in the Gulf of Finland last year. As Deutsche Welle reports, the court found both guilty of aggravated criminal damage.

Sentences for the defendants

According to AFP, the captain was sentenced to three and a half years in prison. The senior crew member, an Azerbaijani citizen, received two years and 10 months in prison. The defendants denied guilt and questioned Finland's jurisdiction in the case.

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Fitburg detained

Finnish authorities detained the vessel on December 31 on suspicion of damaging cables connecting Helsinki and Tallinn. According to Finnish police, when it was discovered, the Fitburg had been dragging its anchor for several hours.

During the incident, the vessel, with 14 crew members on board, was travelling from St. Petersburg to the Israeli port of Haifa. Finland strengthened the protection of underwater infrastructure after a series of incidents involving damage to cables and pipelines in the Baltic Sea following Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

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