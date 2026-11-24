On November 24, it was reported that the Administrative Court of Eastern Finland had rejected a complaint filed by a company seeking to challenge a ban on the purchase of a tourist resort near the border with Russia. More than half of the voting shares in the purchasing company were held by Russian citizens, so the Finnish Ministry of Defense did not approve the deal. The company can now appeal to the Supreme Administrative Court; otherwise, the sale of the complex will be canceled.

The property in question is a resort complex in Miehikkälä, approximately 20 kilometers from the border with Russia. The agreement for its sale was signed in 2025. However, in March, the Finnish Ministry of Defense refused to approve it. The reason was that more than half of the voting rights in the company that purchased the complex belonged to Russian citizens. The company is owned by three Russians.

Prior to this, the complex had been sold by the bailiff service. This particular company was the buyer, but without the Ministry of Defense’s permission, the deal could not be finalized. The company appealed to the Administrative Court of Eastern Finland. It argued that the ban on the sale of real estate violated the principle of the rule of law. However, the court did not uphold the appeal and upheld the Ministry of Defense’s decision.

Why Finland Banned Russians from Buying Real Estate

In July 2025, Finland imposed a ban on the purchase of real estate by Russian citizens. This decision was made due to the deteriorating security situation and the risks associated with the acquisition of real estate near strategically important locations and the border.

At the same time, the agreement regarding the tourist facility was signed five days before the law banning Russian and Belarusian citizens from purchasing real estate in Finland took effect. Despite this, approval from the Ministry of Defense was still required to finalize the sale. The Administrative Court’s decision can still be appealed to the Supreme Administrative Court of Finland. If the company does not exercise this option, the purchase and sale agreement for the complex will be terminated, according to Finnish broadcaster Yle.

Finland has suspended the seizure of Russian state property following a ruling by the Hague Court of Appeal that limited the powers of the arbitration tribunal.

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