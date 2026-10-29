Finland recorded 333 drug-related deaths in 2025, the highest figure since such statistics began being kept. The number of such deaths increased by 35% compared with 2024, YLE News reports, citing Statistics Finland data.

Increase among young people

The number of drug-related deaths increased across all age groups and among both sexes, but the rise was particularly notable among young people. In the 15–24 age group, 64 people died last year, 60% more than in 2024.

Statistics Finland noted that drugs are a significant cause of mortality among young people, as mortality from other causes in this age group is low. The highest number of deaths was recorded among people aged 25 to 34: 85, which was 12 more than a year earlier.

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Regional differences

The number of deaths among women rose particularly sharply: 94 such cases were recorded in 2025, 44 more than in the previous year. This is the highest figure among women in the history of the statistics.

The highest number of drug-related deaths was recorded in Helsinki, with 58. The regions of Pirkanmaa, Southwest Finland and North Ostrobothnia recorded 30, 28 and 25 cases, respectively. Relative to population size, the highest mortality rate was in Päijät-Häme, at 9.8 cases per 100,000 residents.

According to the statistical agency, the number of drug-related deaths in the country rose from 138 in 2006 to more than 300 annually during the 2020s.

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