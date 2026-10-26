In Tallahassee, Florida, a 15-year-old teenager has been charged with 11 counts of attempted second-degree murder following a shooting near the campus of Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University (FAMU). The Guardian reports.

Injured during celebration

The shooting occurred on Saturday evening at an intersection near Bragg Stadium, shortly after the end of a homecoming football game. Twelve people were injured — six adults and six minors. All but one sustained gunshot wounds; another person injured their ankle while trying to flee.

Police had earlier reported that three of the injured were in serious condition, one of them critical. Law enforcement officers quickly arrived at the scene and escorted and carried the injured through the crowd.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Investigation continues

According to Tallahassee police, the shooting was preceded by a dispute between two groups of people who knew each other. Law enforcement officials believe none of those injured was an intended target.

The teenager was detained on Sunday. In addition to the 11 attempted murder charges, police reported one more charge of possessing a firearm. Tallahassee Police Chief Lawrence Revell said the investigation is ongoing and further detentions are possible. He also thanked residents who provided investigators with videos from their phones.

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