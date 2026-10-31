A federal court in Florida on October 29 sentenced six people in a case involving the smuggling of Cubans into the United States. The sentences range from two to four years in prison. As The Rio Times reports, those convicted include five Cuban citizens and one U.S. citizen.

Sentences and forfeiture of funds

The harshest sentence — four years in prison — was handed down to 27-year-old Liannys Yaiselys Vega-Perez, who ran an immigration services company. According to the U.S. prosecutor's office, she personally filed hundreds of false asylum applications.

Layra Libertad Treto Santos was sentenced to 30 months in prison and the forfeiture of $95,000. Luis Emmanuel Escalona-Marrero and Miguel Martinez Vasconcelos received two years in prison each; $2.9 million and $150,000, respectively, will also be forfeited. Walbis Pozo-Dutel and Emanuel Martinez Gonzalez were also sentenced to two years in prison.

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Smuggling scheme and asylum applications

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, the group charged Cubans from $1,500 to $40,000 per person. The participants advertised their services on social media, smuggled clients across the southern U.S. border, and used fake travel permits to enter through airports.

Prosecutors claim that after clients arrived in the United States, the group filed false asylum applications on their behalf. In total, according to the prosecution, more than 1,700 such applications were filed, and between 2021 and 2025, the participants in the scheme laundered more than $22 million.

A total of 12 people were charged in the case. Another defendant, Erik Ventura-Castro, was sentenced to 30 months in prison on July 29. Three defendants are awaiting sentencing, while two others are not in custody.

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