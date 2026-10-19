France may introduce curfews after riots — NBC News

French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu has asked some local authorities to introduce curfews following large-scale riots, looting and arson in cities across the country. Public gatherings were also banned in Marseille for most of Monday, NBC News reports.

Riots in French cities

Protests that had largely remained peaceful for several days beforehand escalated into clashes with police over the weekend. Rioters looted shops and set fire to cars and government buildings. Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez acknowledged that authorities had lost control in major cities and offered his resignation to President Emmanuel Macron, but Macron did not accept it.

According to the French Interior Ministry, more than 500,000 people took part in protests across the country. Law enforcement officers detained nearly 2,400 people, while nearly 1,000 police officers and firefighters were injured.

Damaged city halls and Louvre closure

One of the hardest-hit cities was Limoges, where the spire of the 19th-century city hall collapsed during a fire and the roof sustained significant damage. In Lyon, the tourist office building was set on fire. Shop windows near Bordeaux City Hall were destroyed, and goods inside were likely stolen, according to geolocated social media videos reviewed by NBC News. There were break-ins at city halls in Marseille, Lille and Angers.

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In Paris, the Louvre announced its closure after protesters said they would blockade the museum. Clashes between demonstrators and police also continued at Place de la République.

Authorities' response

Macron blamed radical far-left groups for the violence and said those involved in attempts to “overthrow the Republic” would be held accountable. At the same time, he acknowledged the existence of legitimate problems troubling citizens.

High school students were the first to take to the streets last month, demanding better learning conditions because of neglected infrastructure and teacher shortages. They were later joined by trade unions and farmers, who were protesting, among other things, over the high cost of living and rising fuel prices.

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