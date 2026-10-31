On October 31, hundreds of thousands of people took part in demonstrations in France against the rising cost of living and deteriorating conditions in schools. According to Politico Europe, the rallies took place in Paris, Lyon, Marseille and other major cities across the country for the third consecutive Saturday.

Data on the number of participants

France’s Interior Ministry said that 320,000 people took to the streets nationwide. Student unions estimated the number of participants at half a million, including 200,000 in Paris. Six months remain until the presidential election in France.

Most protests were peaceful. At the same time, tensions and clashes emerged in Marseille, Paris and Lyon after the marches ended. French authorities described the situation in the country as generally calm during the first half of the day and deployed 70,000 police officers.

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Rallies in Germany and Italy

Some participants in the French protests wore Halloween costumes, although Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez warned that concealing one’s face could result in a fine of €150.

Youth demonstrations also took place in Rome, Milan, Berlin and Frankfurt. In Germany, protests in more than 30 cities against the cost of living and military spending were initiated by the Gen Z regelt movement. Police canceled a planned march in Cologne after some participants concealed their faces and lit smoke grenades. In Italy, police conducted 60 searches in 23 cities involving people suspected of inciting violence during mass demonstrations on Friday.

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