France is expecting large-scale demonstrations and a nationwide strike on Thursday, which could involve hospital workers, air traffic controllers, postal workers, schools and railway staff. Hundreds of thousands of people may take part in protests across the country, The Guardian reports.

Disruptions to transport and schools

On the eve of the strike, France's four largest railway unions said that the budget cuts proposed by the government could worsen poverty, reduce social security, freeze public-sector wages and cut investment in environmental measures.

National rail operator SNCF warned of disruptions to regional train services and on certain lines in the Greater Paris area. Dockworkers also said that disruptions were possible at French ports. The Education Ministry expected nearly 18% of nursery and primary school teachers to join the strike, while unions forecast the participation of secondary school teachers as well.

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Protests over learning conditions and the cost of living

High school students continued blocking schools in protest against overcrowded classrooms and neglected buildings. They consider the government’s proposed caps on class sizes in some classes and the provision of funds to regional authorities for school repairs insufficient. University students also joined the blockades of individual faculties.

Workers protest weekly over the rising cost of living, while the government tries to push a spending-cut budget through a divided parliament. Human rights organizations criticized the increased police deployment, restrictions on demonstrations in city centers and curfews in certain areas. The French Human Rights League called these measures an “authoritarian shift” aimed at suppressing dissent.

CGT union leader Sophie Binet also criticized the decision by authorities in Rennes, Toulouse and Lyon to move demonstrations outside city centers. Marylise Léon, head of the moderate CFDT union, said that the principle of a demonstration lies in its visibility.

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