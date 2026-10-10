In France, a formal investigation has been opened into a police officer after a 14-year-old student named Eden suffered severe facial injuries during student protests in Saint-Ouen-l'Aumône. The boy sustained a fractured jaw and multiple dental injuries after being struck by a tear gas grenade, which, according to his parents and lawyer, was fired by a police officer from close range.

As reported by Cyprus Mail, the incident occurred last week. Lawyer Elsa Marcel said the teenager was sitting on a wall and looking at his phone a few metres from the protest. According to the local prosecutor's office, one of the law enforcement officers struck him with a baton, after which Eden kicked the police officer. Another officer then used a Cougar launcher and hit the student in the face with a tear gas grenade.

The case is under investigation

Eden's family filed a complaint over attempted murder. The lawyer claims that after the shot, the police officer left the teenager on the ground and did not call emergency services. A police representative declined to comment on the case, citing the ongoing investigation.

The police officer is formally under investigation on charges of violence by a public official resulting in permanent disability or disfigurement. The decision was made eight days after the incident.

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Injuries during protests

Eden's case is one of 24 incidents being examined by France's General Inspectorate of the National Police in connection with more than two weeks of student protests over learning conditions in schools. Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu called the demonstrations the most violent in decades.

Reuters documented 28 cases of injuries related to police use of force; 15 of them are also being examined by the inspectorate. The means involved in these cases include rubber bullets, stun and tear gas grenades, batons, and dispersal by mounted police. According to Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez, about 200 students were injured, although he stressed that it was extremely rare for the injuries to have resulted from police actions.

Authorities also reported 700 injured police officers, arson and vandalism at schools, and attacks on teachers and civilians. Police detained 6,877 people, mostly minors.

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