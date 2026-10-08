In France, refinery workers went on strike and blocked fuel shipments — France24

On Thursday, employees of the French energy company TotalEnergies went on strike. As a result, fuel shipments from oil refineries in several French departments were blocked.

TotalEnergies employees began blocking fuel shipments at refineries in Normandy, near Le Havre, Donge (Loire-Atlantique), and the bio-refinery in Bouches-du-Rhône, demanding more jobs and higher wages.

“Shipments from these facilities will be halted or have already been halted,” said Eric Sellini, a coordinator for the CGT union. According to him, more than 50% of workers at these facilities are on strike.

As for the retail sector, according to the CGT, 27 gas stations operated by the subsidiary Argedis—out of approximately 180 stations owned by the company—were closed due to the strike.

These gas stations affected by the strike are located throughout France—from Brittany to Provence, including the Paris region, the Meuse department, and the Rhône-Alpes region.

The CGT Argedis union is demanding a pay raise for gas station workers, who are “on the front lines” due to the influx of customers.

This strike, which is currently scheduled to last 24 hours, is taking place against a backdrop of logistical difficulties linked to the war in the Middle East and the group’s imposition of a price cap on fuel, which has caused a rush among motorists.

The CGT union notes that staff are “under pressure,” which has safety implications, given the widespread use of temporary workers, repeated fixed-term contracts, and subcontracting.

The union is demanding, in particular, that all temporary workers be hired on a permanent basis and that vacancies be filled with open-ended employment contracts at TotalEnergies.

Another source of discontent is wages, which “have stagnated and are even lower than the minimum wage at the group’s subsidiaries.”

This was reported by France24.

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