France will retain local nighttime curfews after protests on October 24, during which 1,435 people were detained. Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez said this, The Rio Times reports. President Emmanuel Macron was due to visit Marseille, where he planned to speak about a “return to order.”

Detentions and injuries

According to Nuñez, more than 100 people were detained for carrying weapons. As a result of the events, 267 police officers and gendarmes, as well as 150 protesters, were injured. Three protesters sustained serious injuries.

The protests took place amid dissatisfaction with the cost of living. On October 17, unrest and looting occurred in several French cities, while October 24 saw another tense day of protests. Nuñez described the events of October 24 as “controlled,” while acknowledging a high level of violence against law enforcement officers.

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Local restrictions

This is not a nationwide state of emergency, but local restrictions imposed by local authorities in designated areas at night. In Paris, according to the publication, the restrictions cover the Place de la République area and the Les Halles shopping district in the city center, and are in effect from 23:00 to 06:00.

The minister warned that Saturday, October 31, could also be difficult, and that police would deploy “extremely powerful” forces. Groups from the Yellow Vest movement called for demonstrations that day. On November 5, the CFDT, CGT, FO, UNSA and FSU trade unions announced a nationwide strike against budget spending cuts. Authorities did not say whether curfews would be in force at that time.

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