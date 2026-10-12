Two stolen paintings by Impressionist Pierre-Auguste Renoir were found in the French city of Clermont-l'Hérault, hidden behind a solid wall of concrete blocks in a house. The works were discovered during a search last Thursday, CBS News reports.

Paintings found after arrests

The works are the portrait Portrait of Madame Colonna Romano and the painting Young Woman at the Well, which depicts a woman by a well. Marseille prosecutor Nicolas Bessone said the hiding place was completely undetectable. According to him, during questioning, investigators obtained a confession from the person who received the stolen paintings.

The discovery of the canvases was preceded by the arrests of six people, including a woman. The main 29-year-old suspect was charged over the weekend in connection with the theft after DNA evidence linked him to it.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The canvases will require restoration

The paintings are generally in relatively good condition but have damage. The frame of Young Woman at the Well sustained minor damage, while a tear was found in the depiction of a dress on Portrait of Madame Colonna Romano. Both works will require restoration.

In September, thieves broke into a museum in Cagnes-sur-Mer in southern France and stole two Renoir paintings, leaving two other works behind as they fled. The total value of all four canvases was estimated at $10 million. French Culture Minister Catherine Pégard praised the work of those involved in the search, which made it possible to find the canvases in record time.

Read us on