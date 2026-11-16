In England, anti-discrimination organisation Kick It Out received a record 1,744 reports of discrimination in football during the 2025-26 season. This is 25% more than in the previous campaign. The number of reports of homophobia rose by 46%, to 203, BBC Sport reports.

Rise in complaints about chants

According to Kick It Out, the organisation also received 142 reports of mass discriminatory chanting — 41% more than in the 2024-25 season and the highest recorded figure. Such cases included an increase in homophobic and transphobic chants.

In particular, 24 reports of homophobic chants were received during the 2025-26 season, the highest number in three years. These included an offensive chant that is mainly directed at Chelsea players and supporters. The number of reports of such incidents declined after the chant was criminalised in 2022.

Kick It Out links some of the incidents to domestic and global events. According to the organisation, there was a surge in transphobic abuse following the Supreme Court's ruling on gender and the Football Association of England's ban on transgender women playing in women's football.

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Club initiatives and representation

Last season, the Premier League introduced the Premier League With Pride initiative, timed for February and LGBTQ+ History Month. In the 2026-27 season, it will be held across two match rounds so that all 20 league clubs have a home game during this period. No central campaign is planned in November.

At the same time, the Premier League ended its partnership with the Stonewall Rainbow Laces campaign before the 2025-26 season. During the final campaign, held from 29 November to 5 December 2024, Ipswich captain Sam Morsy declined to wear a rainbow captain's armband, while Manchester United cancelled the use of a themed jacket after Noussair Mazraoui objected.

Kick It Out collected data on the leadership teams of 17 of the 20 Premier League clubs: only 0.3% of people in these positions openly identify as members of the LGBTQ+ community. Among senior coaches at the 11 clubs that responded to the request, there were no such people. At the same time, all 20 Premier League clubs have dedicated LGBTQ+ supporter groups this season.

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